AUSTIN, Texas - Beginning Monday, Texas health officials are expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to Texans who are 50 years and older under the state's 1C Phase.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, more than 93% of deaths in the state directly caused by the coronavirus are people 50 and older. Additionally, Texans between 50 and 64 years old account for 20% of all COVID-19 deaths.

