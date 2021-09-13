SHREVEPORT, La.— COVID-19 booster shots have been approved for people who are immunocompromised. The Biden administration announced that boosters would be available to everyone Sept. 20.
But a review published today by a group of scientists in The Lancet, a peer-reviewed journal, said the general population does not need boosters yet. The international group of scientists, which included some from the Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization, said the country would be better served right now by giving those doses to unvaccinated people.
Dr. Joseph Bocchini, an infectious disease and pediatrics specialist with Willis Knighton Health System, said the immediate goal of the initial vaccine regimen was to provide a quick immune response. But, even if it is not needed in September, he thinks for long-term immunity a third shot will eventually be needed.
“I think that, you know, in the rollout of these vaccines, the goal was to try and get as strong an immune response as we could, as quickly as possible. And that's why we add a second dose at three weeks or a second dose of four weeks,” he said. “But to have the strong long-term immune response, we're probably going to need that third dose.”
Bocchini said it is not unusual for a vaccine to have a three-dose regimen.
“The evidence that we have is that the immunity is strong, but over time, it weakens,” he said. “And so, for many vaccines, we have a three-dose schedule. So, like the hepatitis B vaccine that we all got, we got a dose, and then a dose a month or two later, and then a dose six months after the first. So, I think it's ultimately very likely that we will all have a three-dose schedule for at least the Pfizer vaccine.”
Bocchini said it is likely that Moderna’s vaccine will also require a third shot. He says the FDA is still compiling data on both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Once the FDA confirms data and makes a recommendation, the decision then goes to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.