SHREVEPORT, La. - Masks for the masses. If you're looking for some extra protection to help those around you stay safe, you might want to stop by The Sewing Shop Saturday morning.
Workers at the locally owned business have been very busy lately making face masks and they'll be distributing them this weekend.
They'll be giving away 2,500 masks, first come first served, from 10 a.m. until noon.
It's drive-up style, just pull up, stay in your vehicle and every person in the vehicle will receive a mask, while supplies last.
The Sewing Shop is located in the Shreve City Shopping Center at 1275 Shreveport Barksdale Highway in Shreveport.