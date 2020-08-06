Green Oaks grad, LSU legend, and Buffalo Bills star cornerback Tre'Davious White has considered opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.
Despite that, ESPN says White will take the field for the Bills this season.
White is usually an open book and kept that trend when speaking to reporters in Buffalo this week. Tre'Davious is a father of two young children and wanted to get a feel of life in the team facility before making his decision.
With that decision reportedly made, White sounded off on Twitter about people that criticized his concerns.
Crazy that me choosing my family’s wellbeing over a game comes with so called fans attacking and questioning me and saying I’m selfish. No you guys are selfish for thinking that football is bigger than life. Oh by the way my girl’s grandfather passed from COVID. U understand now?— Tre'Davious White (@TakeAwayTre_) August 6, 2020
White and the Bills are scheduled to kick off the season against the Jets on September 13.