SHREVEPORT, La. - For several weeks the coronavirus has impacted our area. Thankfully many of the first people to have tested positive for the virus in Caddo Parish are starting to recover. Two men shared their COVID-19 stories with KTBS. They each had very different experiences.
Days after traveling through the Atlanta airport, David Langston started to feel symptoms. "My symptoms were headache, a slight cough, nothing big, I think I ached a little bit," said Langston, the first person in Caddo Parish to test positive for the virus.
Langston went to a quick care center. He tested negative for the flu. Langston was then given a steroid shot and pills. He felt good for a week then started to run a fever. He went back to the quick care. "To that doctor’s credit, he sent me home with some antibiotics, and said, let's hope this will knock it out," said Langston. He tested negative again for the flu and also strep. Langston's symptoms got worse.
He went to the quick care for a third time. Then, he was sent to the ER at the Christus Highland Medical Center in Shreveport. He was isolated in a room, tested for COVID-19, and was given antibiotics, breathing treatments and oxygen. Langston said, he was never on a ventilator.
On March 11th, Langston found out he tested positive for the new coronavirus. "I'll be honest with you, I'm a 59-year-old guy, but I had tears go down my eyes because I was so upset," said Langston. He was worried about who else he may have infected. Soon Langston found out his friend Kevin Calhoun, his wife and another man all tested positive. "To be honest with you, I couldn't believe it because like I said, my symptoms were very mild. I did have a fever at one time, but that was only like for a night and I felt a little fatigued maybe for a day or two, but nothing big at all," said Calhoun.
Calhoun is a Caddo Parish Deputy. He told said he was never hospitalized. "It was scary when I heard that I had it, I was wondering what else is going to happen here, but by the time I was tested, I had no symptoms and I felt fine," said Calhoun.
This weekend, both men were retested their results were negative. That meant they could take part in a plasma therapy clinical trial. "We both offered to do this when we found out there was somebody in really bad shape that this may could help them. It's what we volunteered to do," said Calhoun.
Their donation would benefit the husband of Dr. Martha Whyte, Region 7's Louisiana Department of Health Department spokeswoman. Her husband is COVID-19 positive. "That lady is so nice, I mean it's incredible, she's got a lot of weight on her shoulders, she's leading the charge to keep people informed in north Louisiana," said Langston.
Langston said Dr. Whyte was there for him when he was diagnosed. "The exciting part was they used my plasma to help Dr. Whyte's husband because apparently our blood types are the same. I'm A+ and apparently that helps to have the same blood type. And, she has texted me since then and has said there has been some improvements," said Langston.
Now both men are encouraging people who have recovered to donate plasma. "It wasn't a bad experience at all. If it'll help people, other people need to do it," said Calhoun. Langston added, "They need to step up and start donating their plasma to those that are less fortunate that their bodies can't fight it off".
Calhoun is back at work. Langston said he and his wife are doing fine and still practicing social distancing, and they are praying for Dr. Whyte's husband.
