SHREVEPORT, La. - Two men who recovered from COVID-19 are helping others, who are critically ill with the virus by donating plasma.
Kevin Calhoun and David Langston, the first Covid-19 patient in Caddo Parish, donated their plasma Saturday, according to a Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office press release.
According to LifeShare Blood Centers, both men were one of the first patients to preform a convalescent plasma transfusion in the country and the first in Louisiana.
Both men were re-tested after their symptoms disappeared. Their results came back negative.
According to Wendell Jones, the Executive Director of Quality and Regulatory Services at LifeShare, because both men are recovered their blood contains antibodies that can help others fight the virus.
Calhoun, a Cpl for CPSO and a deputy for more than 12 years, learned of the plasma transfusions for COVID-19 patients from a co-worker; when someone he knew became ill, he offered to donate, according to the release.
"I knew something good would come out of this," Calhoun said, "if it works, a lot of people should be encouraged to do it."
"If there is a silver lining to this cloud of coronavirus it's that I got over it relatively easily, and if I got it to help someone else who wouldn't have had such an easy time, then I'm there," Langston said. "I plan to do it as many times as they call me, keeping my own health in mind."
Calhoun said he also plans to donate again.
LSU Health Shreveport says a critically ill COVID-19 patient at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Academic Medical Center received the transfusion.
If you would like to donate blood, plasma or bone marrow click here to find your nearest location.