It appears the latest COVID-19 variant may not be too vicious this fall. According to two-teams of U.S. scientists, people who are vaccinated appear to be able to fight off BA.2.86. This matches the findings previously reeased by China and Sweden. But overall, the virus is still swirling around the nation in increasing numbers.
COVID-19 didn't take a vacation this summer and it's not heading out for fall either. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-related hospitalizations in the U.S. have been inching upward over the past few weeks, and on Monday night the White House released a statement saying First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for the virus.
A spokeswoman for Mrs. Biden says she's staying in her Delaware home, dealing with quote "mild symptoms". President Joe biden tested negative.
The CDC recommends that people who catch COVID-19 should isolate for at least five days, wear a mask until testing negative twice over a two-day period, and keep up to date with vaccinations.
The variant technical group at the UK's Health Security Agency says the BA.2.86 COVID variant hasn't met their definition as quote "a variant of concern" because as of now they haven't found evidence that it can pose a significant and potentially harmful change to its growth rate.