The UIL has released guidelines for summer conditioning with Texas high schools able to kick off workouts June 8.
The workouts are not required and must remain optional for student athletes and several safety measures must be in place. Equipment for specific sports can be used, but cannot be used for contact and groups are limited to ten or 15 depending on if they are inside or outside.
KTBS Sports caught up with Marhsall head coach Jake Griedl last week and he says the UIL is on the right track, "The UIL's done an incredible job at just planning this whole thing. Something that they've never had to go through before, but just having a plan for every scenario, they've done a great job with that and so that no doubt when they come out and announce kind of what that comes out starting June 8, it's going to be the best situation for the safety of our kids, but also for the benefit of our kids and for our athletic programs."
For a full look at the UIL's safety guidelines click here.