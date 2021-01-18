SHREVEPORT, La -- The COVID-19 variant identified in the United Kingdom is now in the United States. This variant appears to pass from person to person more easily.
Dr. Joseph Bocchini, an infectious disease specialist at Willis Knighton Health System, says that when a virus infects a person, millions of copies of the virus are produced in the body. Because there are so many copies being made, there can be genetic mutations, creating a variant.
Most of the time, the variants die off. But, much like the idea of survival of the fittest, when a variant provides the virus an advantage, it can spread. The new variant first identified in the UK has a mutation on the spike protein that appears to allow it to attach more easily to human cell receptors. So, that makes it more easily transmissible. For this reason, the variant can become the more dominant form of the virus in a community. But that does not mean it is more dangerous.
“Now, luckily for us so far, the variants don't seem to produce more severe disease,” said Bocchini.
So far, all currently known variants, including the UK variant, do not contain enough mutations to be identified as a completely different strain of COVID-19. So, they should still respond to available treatments.
“We think right now that the virus will still be susceptible to the treatments that we have, and we will still be protected against infection with the vaccines that we have,” said Bocchini.
While the infection from the UK variant does not seem to cause a more severe case of COVID-19, medical experts still have cause for concern.
“The concern that was raised was not that the infections were going to be worse, but there were going to be more infections. And because there were going to be more infections, that meant that hospitals would be more likely to be overwhelmed, the health system would be more likely to be overwhelmed,” explained Bocchini. “And now, we're seeing that variant is also in the United States and in multiple states within the United States. So, we know that same potential is there for a more rapid spreading type of Coronavirus 19, that would then place more stress on our health systems.”
Bocchini explained that until a large percentage of people have received the vaccine and herd immunity is established, it is still very important to continue wearing masks, washing hands and practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.