SHREVEPORT, La. -- As state governments prepare to distribute COVID-19 vaccines, logistics and delivery companies are working feverishly to create the infrastructure to accommodate the supply chain.
Cryoport Systems is one such company. A global corporation headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., Cryoport Systems specializes in packaging, transportation and storage of temperature-controlled biopharmaceuticals. Currently it supports 26 clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.
Cryoport CEO Mark Sawicki said two main issues of COVID vaccine distribution involve scale and speed. This task involves vaccine delivery to billions of people all over the world.
Plus, it usually takes up to 15 years to create a vaccine; that time was compressed into under a year. Creating the infrastructure to accommodate COVID vaccine delivery is happening very quickly.
Then, there is the issue of the ultra-freezing temperatures. The Pfizer vaccine must be stored at -70 degrees Celsius, or -94 degrees Fahrenheit. Dry ice can be used to keep vaccines at this temperature, but transportation can be a problem.
“Packaging the vaccine at negative 70 degrees Celsius and shipping it has its own challenges because dry ice, when it when it warms up, it creates carbon dioxide gas, which is a suffocation hazard. So you can only put a certain amount of that on an aircraft before you create a risk,” said Sawicki.
Pfizer has addressed this with special packaging that can be “re-iced,” but delivery to remote locations is still a challenge.
“As you start moving beyond the large population centers into more remote locations, the ability to re-ice becomes more limited, because you don't have a supply of dry ice in remote Montana, for example, or somewhere in Alaska,” explained Sawicki. “You're going to start to see those challenges of actually getting the material to re-ice those packages.”
Another issue is that many commercial airlines have pulled a large percentage of their planes out of rotation. That means a smaller amount of available cargo space.
So creating a safe vaccine was the first step. Getting the vaccines to people safely is now the priority.