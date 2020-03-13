HAUGHTON, La. - It was supposed to be a typical gameday for CJ McWilliams and the Haughton Bucs as they prepared to play Texas High.
"I was excited. I got up, had breakfast this morning, went to Chick-fil-A with a friend and I mean I'm in my jersey now, we don't play until six o'clock and I was here on my way to the school," McWilliams said.
But head coach Glenn Maynor got a message about their matchup against the Tigers.
"They (Texas High) actually got shutdown by (the) UIL, which is their governing body, and I knew there was a shot of that. There's so many different groups making the decisions that one of them shuts it down, we're done."
With public schools in Louisiana closed until April 13, that effectively ends spring sports for the state.
"We've got some guys that this is the end of the their athletic career," Maynor explained. "I've got more years, our coaches have more years to coach, but there's some players that they left the locker room after the team meeting we just had not for sure if they'll ever suit up for an athletic event again and that's the sad part."
McWilliams, who plans to play baseball and football at Louisiana Tech added, "I'm fortunate enough that I'm going to have an opportunity to play at the next level, but I mean I also have some of my best friends in the locker room that I suit up with every game that they may not get to play another high school baseball game or ever a sport again.
"So it's just kind of those things that make this whole situation terrible."
The level of uncertainty on whether or not these seniors have played their final game is one of the more frustrating aspects, but senior Matthew Whitten said he plans to keep busy during this time.
"I will definitely be hitting the weights during this time," the SAU football signee proclaimed. "I'll be in the cages, I'll be taking fly balls. I will be throwing a few (bullpens) with the catchers or whoever, so I think that will keep me locked in and be ready for when we come back."
McWilliams plans on "just getting a little weight room workout stuff in, maybe coming up here and hitting if we can, whatever we're allowed to do is what me and my team plans on doing."
Regarding the future of the season Maynor added, "We don't know what's going to happen. The best thing to do is be prepared when we get a chance to play. I know all the coaches in our district are committed to trying to get games in when we can.
"It's just we're at the mercy of people above us... In my entire career there's never been this much question surrounding when is our next game. We don't know."