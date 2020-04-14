UPDATE: In response to allegations of holding a party with at least 30 people in his home last Friday, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott released the following statement to Pro Football Talk:
“I understand and accept that there are additional responsibilities and media scrutiny that come with being an NFL quarterback, but it is very frustrating and disappointing when people provide completely inaccurate information from anonymous sources, especially now,” Prescott said in a statement issued to PFT. “To set the record straight, I know that we all need to do our best to socially distance and like everyone else, I am continuing to adjust to what that requires, but the truth is that I was with fewer than 10 people for a home dinner — not a party — on Friday night. I am very sensitive to the challenges we are all facing and making sure to support the first responders and medical personnel and everyone else putting in long hours. We are all at a time when we need to keep educating ourselves about the importance of health and isolation during this pandemic and I will continue to make sure to do my part by following the guidelines until we are approved to start returning to normal activities.”
Tuesday's original story follows:
FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have spoken to their two biggest stars about the importance of social distancing, from the sounds of it.
Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott made their way into the news cycle over the weekend when TMZ reported that the Cowboys' star quarterback threw a birthday party for a friend. Reports indicated that as many as 30 people might have attended, including Elliott. Police in Prosper, Texas, told TMZ that they were unable to verify reports of a party taking place.
Obviously, a party of that size would violate a statewide stay-at-home order in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19. Guidelines from the Center for Disease Control recommend people keep a distance of at least six feet from others and limit group gatherings to 10 or less.
Prescott and Elliott both have taken some criticism for the decision, and it sounds like they've heard from the Cowboys' front office, as well. Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones spoke to 105.3 FM The Fan about the situation on Tuesday afternoon.
"We certainly have communicated with Dak and Zeke, and I think they're certainly aware now of how sensitive these situations are. I don't think you'll be seeing that anymore," Jones said. "They're certainly guys we have the utmost respect for, and I certainly know they understand the sensitivity of the situation we're in today. It's certainly very serious and something they understand."
It's just another example of how NFL teams and players are adapting to a situation that has changed drastically over the past four weeks. The Cowboys were set to begin their offseason program April 6, but the onset of coronavirus has prompted the league to close all team facilities until further notice.
Instead, the Cowboys will begin their offseason virtually, with the voluntary program set to start April 20.