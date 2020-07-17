While initial reports indicated a cancellation of fall sports by the Southwestern Athletic Conference, SWAC Commissioner Charles McClelland says that's not true.
Friday afternoon, Brett McMurphy of Stadium reported the SWAC planned on cancelling fall sports on Monday, a move that would end Grambling's season before it began.
Southwestern Athletic Conference will announce Monday it is canceling fall sports, sources told @Stadium. SWAC is latest FCS league that won’t play football in the fall— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 17, 2020
Shortly after the report, McClelland denied any decision has been made and confirmed the conference plans to meet Monday to discuss all possible solutions, "That report is 100% inaccurate and premature. We do have a meeting scheduled for Monday. It's a meeting that's been on the books now for a week and a half on our ongoing discussions about what we are supposed to do and what we will do with our sporting events. We will get together Monday with our council of Presidents and we will have a decision as to whether or not we're going to delay, whether we're going to keep course, or whether we're going to move sports to the spring. The report that a decision has been made and is imminent on Monday is 100% inaccurate and premature."
Grambling released the following statement in response to McMurphy's report:
"Grambling State University has not released any decisions concerning our Fall 2020 sports schedule. The SWAC Council of Presidents have a scheduled meeting with our SWAC Commissioner on Monday, July 20, to continue discussions about fall sports. There has not been an official vote to cancel or to maintain the current fall sports schedule.
The Council of Presidents and Commissioner McClelland will put the health and safety of our student-athletes and fans at the forefront of all decisions. More information is forthcoming."
Thursday, the MEAC announced it would postpone all fall sports, a move that eliminates Grambling's home opener in the MEAC vs SWAC challenge and cancels the Celebration Bowl.