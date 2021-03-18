HOPE, Ark. - An Arkansas school district and a pharmacy are working to get more people vaccinated in Hempstead County.
Hope Public Schools, and Express Rx of Hope, will offer its fourth COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic Friday, March 19, at the Hope High School MAC Complex from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Registration is required and can be done either here or by calling 870-777-4643.
Completion of the COVID-19 Consent Form provided at the district's website online is also required. A copy of a current driver’s license, insurance card and Medicare card must be presented at the door.
Individuals receiving the second dosage of Moderna vaccine must also present their COVID-19 vaccination record card.
wheelchair service will be available at the door of the MAC center, which is handicapped accessible, according to the district nurse.
Persons eligible to receive vaccinations include any Hempstead County resident, persons age 65 or older, healthcare workers, first responders, educators, food/agricultural workers, or any person who qualifies under the Arkansas Department of Health Vaccination Plan as authorized by Governor Asa Hutchinson’s announcement March 16.
However, the vaccine will be administered only to persons age 18 and older.
Persons who require a second vaccine dose will be scheduled for a second dose appointment.
All participants will be required to comply with COVID-19 protocols including:
- Wear loose fitting shirt or blouse for easy access to upper arm.
- Wear a face mask.
- Observe social distancing.
- Be prepared to remain on site for 20 minutes after vaccination.
Parking at Hope High School will be directed to designated areas from the HHS entrance at the north side of the campus on South Main Street.
The fifth and final mass vaccination clinic planned through the HPS-ExpressRx partnership is set for April 2 at Hope High School.