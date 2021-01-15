SHREVEPORT, La--- It was a sigh of relief as COVID vaccines were approved by the FDA. Now, there is a slowdown in distribution in the state of Louisiana.
Earlier this week, LSU Health Shreveport began vaccinating those 70 years of age and older at the Fairgrounds with their drive-thru vaccine clinic efforts. During this time, LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor Dr. G.E. Ghali, was fully aware and transparent that based on the overwhelming amount of people pre-registering online, the hospital would run out of vaccines by Thursday. At that point, to his knowledge, Ghali anticipated having the vaccines immediately replenished as long as they could show proper allocation of the vaccine. However, that did not turn out as planned.
Ghali later spoke with the Governor’s office and was also surprised by the stalled effort. He was told it was some type of supply chain hold up. He was unclear whether the delay was between the manufacturer and the federal government, or the federal government and individual states. KTBS reached out to Governor John Bel Edwards office. They said the federal government allocates vaccine doses to the states weekly. The Governor’s office then comes up with a plan each week to allocate those doses. Dr. Ghali also said Governor Edwards assured him that all vaccine on hand had been pushed out.
LSU Health Shreveport expects to get a new shipment either Friday, or Monday at the latest. This shipment is only to administer the second dose of vaccines for those who already got vaccinated.
There is still growing frustration from the community as to when they will be eligible to get vaccinated. Governor Edwards’s office released a statement to KTBS stating, “Right now in Louisiana, we are staying with our current vaccine priority groups, which is primarily those 70 and older and many health care workers…Right now, demand far outstrips the supply of vaccines the federal government gives us each week. Expanding the priority groups to include hundreds of thousands of additional Louisianans right now without the federal government dramatically increasing the amount of vaccine it allocates to the state would only make it more difficult for eligible people to get vaccinated.” The Governor’s office also stated they intend to allocate 58,000 doses next week, which isn’t as significant as originally anticipated.
During this time of waiting for more vaccines, Ghali reinforced the importance for everyone who has gotten the first dose, to follow through in getting the second dose. He says you only have about 50% immunity after the first dose. The second dose provides between 90-95% immunity.