SHREVEPORT, La. -- For the past several months, the words vaccine and antibodies have been in the news, and for good reason. A vaccine is the greatest hope to rid the world of the COVID-19 threat, and medical experts say antibody drug treatments are a promising way to treat the virus.
But how does it all work? And why are medical experts placing their hopes on vaccines and antibody treatments to control COVID-19?
When a person gets sick, the body’s immune system creates antibodies, which are proteins that attach themselves to the virus and then fight it off, eliminating the bug from the body. But if the body has not seen this bug before, it takes some time for the immune system to figure it out, and even longer to fight it off.
A vaccine is made up of weak or dead germs that cause a particular illness. So, when a person is given a vaccine, the weak or dead germs trick the body into thinking it is sick. The immune system figures out the bug and creates the antibodies needed to fight this exact germ, without the person actually getting sick.
Fast forward to the next time the person is exposed to this bug. Since the body has seen this bug before, the next time it enters the body the immune system remembers the bug and already knows how to fight it off. A vaccine basically trains the body what to do about this specific bug.
A vaccine takes some time to work, since it is a training process for the body, forcing the development of antibodies.
So, what about drugs made up of antibodies from someone who already had the virus -- the specific antibodies that know how to kill COVID-19? Introducing those killer proteins into the system gives a person immediate, but temporary protection.
The race is on all over the world to fast-track a vaccine, and trials for treatment drugs are happening locally. Last week, KTBS reported about a trial at Willis-Knighton Health System using monoclonal antibodies that are being created in a lab. The researchers involved are hoping this could be the first approved outpatient COVID-19 therapy.