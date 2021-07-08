SHREVEPORT, La. -- The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that 25% of new COVID-19 infections are in children. Vaccines are not yet available to kids under 12 years of age.
Researchers are aiming for vaccines to be authorized for kids from 5-11 years old sometime in the fall, said Dr. John Vanchiere, the principle investigator for the LSU Health Shreveport Pfizer vaccine study.
“Our 5-to-11 year old cohort is already fully enrolled as of two or three weeks ago, because we just finished the second doses for kids in that cohort,” he said. “And we expect that by September, late September or early October, we'll have the first readout of data from Pfizer on that, and then submission to the FDA for consideration. So we're really talking about that 5-to-12 year old age range being available, hopefully before Thanksgiving.”
Parents of children under 5 will have to wait a little longer to get their children vaccinated against COVID. They are still in the enrollment phase of the study.
“We have two cohorts, a two-to-four year old cohort and a six month to two year old cohort and we are still enrolling kids in those studies,” Vanchiere said. “The difference in that study and those two younger cohorts is that they're actually getting a smaller dose of vaccine than what older kids and adults get. And so the logistics of implementing that is a little different. And also, of course, parents’ willingness to have their kids participate is a little a little different also.”
Vanchiere says until children younger than 12 are able to get vaccinated, the best way for adults to protect them is to get vaccinated themselves to stop the spread of COVID.