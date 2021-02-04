VIVIAN, La. - A hospital in Caddo parish is giving out 200 COVID-19 vaccinations on a first come first serve basis on Thursday. The doses are for people who meet the state's vaccination criteria.
North Caddo Medical Center in Vivian will start administering the shots at about 10 a.m. Only those with appointments will be seen before that time.
The vaccination clinic is a drive through process and everyone will stay in their vehicles. Organizers say it is important not to block or interfere with traffic on Highway 1.
There is no cost for the vaccine but an insurance card and ID cards are recommended if you have one.
NCMC is at 815 S Pine St. in Vivian.