SHREVEPORT, La. — “Twenty-one kids in Louisiana have died of COVID in the past two years. Those are preventable deaths now,” said Dr. John Vanchiere, professor of pediatrics and infectious disease at LSU Health Shreveport.
Vanchiere says the risk of children dying from COVID-19 is very low. But it is not zero.
And the challenge with COVID-19 in kids is that it is unpredictable, just as it is in adults. There is no 100% accurate way to predict how the virus will affect each person.
Now that vaccines have been authorized for children under the age of five, Vanchiere says no child should die from the coronavirus.
COVID-19 is sneaky and unpredictable. It is also a respiratory illness. And the one thing doctors know for sure is that kids under five are at highest risk for complications with any respiratory infection, due to narrow airways.
“Little kids have narrow airways and just a little bit of inflammation causes those airways to be constricted enough to prevent good oxygenation,” Vanchiere explained. “And so, little kids are like more likely to end up in the hospital than older kids, for any viral infection across the board. And some of those can be severe. And then also lead to secondary pneumonia.”
Vanchiere says like the flu vaccine, the COVID-19 shot will now be a recommended vaccine for children for the foreseeable future. Along with their health and safety, vaccinating kids from the flu and COVID-19 will help keep them in school and learning.