SHREVEPORT, La. — Pfizer has asked the Food and Drug Administration to extend authorization for COVID-19 boosters to all adults ages 18 and over. If the FDA grants the authorization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would also have to approve the move before healthy adults could get a third shot.
Data shows that there is a waning of immunity over time from severe disease for older adults. With the Delta variant, data also shows a waning in protection against infection in all age groups.
Dr. John Vanchiere, director of COVID-19 community testing and vaccinations, said it is a modest decline. But, he said, it is important because more infection leads to continued spread. And among the unvaccinated, that means more risk for severe disease and death.
When asked whether all adults 18 and over should hurry to get a booster, he said it is not yet an emergency situation.
“It's not an emergency, it's not a ‘got to do this before the winter’ kind of thing,” said Vanchiere, who's also the principal investigator of the Pfizer COVID-19 clinical trial at LSU Health Shreveport. “We’d rather have more young adults get vaccinated, than use boosters in that age group at this point. That would be much more effective. Young adults 18 to 30 have had more cases than any other age group in the past three surges that we've had, particularly with the Delta variant. So, young adults are the super spreaders, and they're the least vaccinated.”
So, is there any reason someone should not get a booster?
“There's no contraindication to getting a booster that’s been identified, there's no increased risk. We know that most people who get a booster dose have side effects similar to whatever they had for the second dose of vaccine. So that's a good predictor," Vanchiere said. "But there's there's no absolute reason not to get a booster at this point.”
Albert Bourla, chief executive for Pfizer, told the "New York Times" that he expects a booster to last a year. Then, possibly, annual shots would be needed to support immunity.