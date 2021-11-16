SHREVEPORT, La. — Pfizer announced a deal today that will allow its COVID-19 treatment pill to be made and sold for low cost in poorer countries.
Merck recently signed a similar deal for its pill, and has asked the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization. Pfizer is expected to soon seek authorization.
Data shows the Merck pill — Molnupiravir — to be 50% effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalization. The Pfizer pill— Paxlovid — was found to be 89% effective.
“So, those are really going to be game changers, in the sense that vaccines are great at preventing infection, but no vaccine is perfect. We understand that,” said Vanchiere. “These medications, though, offer an opportunity to stop infection very early after it occurs and prevent any long-term sequelae (consequences) of infection, especially those at high risk.”
Researchers are also studying whether the pill could be used as a preventative measure for those who have been exposed to COVID-19.
“That’s still a question mark. We don’t know the answer there yet, how to do it. I mean, like with Tamiflu, instead of twice a day for five days, which is a treatment course, when we’re using Tamiflu for prevention, it’s once a day for 10 days,” Vanchiere explained. “So different strategies, same medication, different focus.”
Vanchiere said all of those questions are being evaluated now and will take time to sort out through clinical trials.