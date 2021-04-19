SHREVEPORT, La. -- Herd immunity is a term that has been used frequently when discussing the need for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Herd immunity is reached when the majority of people are immune to a disease and therefore cannot spread it to those who are not immune. So, those who could still catch it, now have indirect protection.
Measles, mumps and polio are examples of infectious diseases that were once very common. But vaccines for these diseases helped to create herd immunity. So now, they are rare in the U.S.
With COVID-19 vaccines now being administered, there is an opportunity to reach herd immunity. But only if people get the shots. Health experts said if people stop wearing masks and distancing, and if people do not get vaccinated, there will continue to be surges of infection. The more people the virus infects, the more it will mutate and create variants.
Some health experts suggested herd immunity could be reached by the summer. But when vaccine hesitancy is considered, more virus surges and variants, and now a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, reaching protection by summer becomes less likely.
Dr. John Vanchiere, the lead investigator on the Pfizer vaccine study for LSU Health Shreveport, said vaccinating kids will also play a large role in reaching herd immunity.
“We don't know what the magic number for herd immunity is with this particular virus. It's different for different viruses and different pathogens. But our estimates are that somewhere in the 70 to 80% range,” said Vanchiere. “It's not going to be until we can vaccinate well into the pediatric population that will be able to even in theory, get to herd immunity.”
Pfizer has submitted data to the FDA for emergency use authorization for kids down to age 12 for their vaccine. Vanchiere said that data is very strong.
“Antibody levels are twice that of adults in the 12-to-15 year old population. And the vaccine efficacy is better than the 95% in adults. So very good signals there,” he said. “But we've got to get through the review process and then work through the logistics of getting the vaccine out.”