SHREVEPORT, La. — The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend COVID-19 booster shots for certain populations.
For Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines, those who are 65 years and older, or those 18 or over who either have underlying medical conditions, live in long-term care facilities, or work or live in high-risk settings are eligible for booster shots at least six months after their first shot.
Dr. John Vanchiere, professor of infectious disease and pediatrics at LSU Health Shreveport, said the data shows mixing and matching vaccine brands is safe.
“Because the FDA has reviewed all the data that’s available, and it’s not a ton of data, but it is enough data to say that mixing and matching is okay. There’s no downside to it,” Vanchiere said. “And there may be advantages, especially for those who got the initial Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”
In fact, everyone who received a J&J shot at least two months ago is recommended to get a booster. And Vanchiere said it may better for them to get a different shot this go-round.
“We know that it is less effective against the Delta variant. Now, we didn’t know that when we started using it because the Delta variant wasn’t around,” Vanchiere explained. “And so, since the beginning of the summer, what we have learned is that particularly the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is less effective in its protection against the Delta variant. And as such that’s a major part of the reason to allow mix and match.”
The mix and match approach is only approved for booster shots. If you’ve had a first dose of either Pfizer or Moderna, you will have to get the second dose of the same brand.
To see if you are eligible click here: https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/p1021-covid-booster.html