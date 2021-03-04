SHREVEPORT, La -- COVID-19 vaccine production continues to ramp up with more than 2 million people receiving shots each day in the U.S. over the past week. Still, some are hesitant to get the vaccine.
One group with vaccine hesitancy is women who are pregnant or hoping to get pregnant. Social media fans the flames of this fear, with many claiming online the vaccine can cause miscarriages and stillbirths.
KTBS spoke to Dr. John Vanchiere, professor of infectious disease and pediatrics and the lead investigator for the Pfizer vaccine study at LSU Health Shreveport, about whether there is a connection between COVID-19 vaccines and pregnancy issues.
“I have not seen any data from CDC’s big database where they're capturing all adverse events that suggests there's any increase in either stillbirth or miscarriages,” said Vanchiere about current vaccine data. “So, no signal that would indicate that at this point in time.”
Trials for COVID-19 vaccines did not include pregnant women, so information is limited. But some women got pregnant during the studies and had no issues with their pregnancies. In addition, pregnant women who received the vaccine passed the COVID-fighting antibodies to their unborn children.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines do not contain any virus particles that could passed on to an unborn baby. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is made with an altered common cold virus, but the part of the virus that would make a person sick has been removed. So none of the FDA authorized vaccines could give a person COVID-19.
Another fear young women are discussing in social media forums is whether the vaccines can cause fertility issues. Vanchiere said those are unfounded claims not backed by the science.
“No link has been shown in laboratory animals, or primates, or humans who've received a vaccine already. So those are those are unfounded claims. There's no data to support that,” he said. “And there's no biologic plausibility that I'm aware of that even suggested that would be an issue.”
In animal tests, the vaccine did not affect fertility or cause pregnancy problems.
Miscarriage can occur in any pregnancy. So far, medical experts like Vanchiere have seen no data connecting COVID vaccines to pregnancy issues.
One side effect that can happen with the vaccines is fever. Most are low-grade and can be controlled with acetaminophen, which is safe to take during pregnancy.
But prolonged high fevers – which are not typical vaccine side effects-- can cause pregnancy complications. So, a pregnant woman who develops a high fever should seek medical attention.