SHREVEPORT, La -- The COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet, so says Dr. John Vanchiere, a pediatric and infectious disease expert and the lead investigator on the Pfizer vaccine study at LSU Health Shreveport.
Vanchiere said data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed a decline in COVID-19 case numbers in the spring due to people being vaccinated. But now, case numbers are climbing. So are hospitalizations and deaths.
“And that's because of the emergence these variants,” said Vanchiere. “So where this pandemic goes, really depends on people's response to it, people getting vaccinated is still the prime way to stop this virus from evolving and becoming more problematic.”
With unvaccinated populations, the virus continues to spread. As it spreads, variants form.
Variants that are more easily transmissible are called variants of concern. The ones identified so far — the Delta variant, the Alpha (U.K) variant — fit into this category. If a variant becomes more lethal, it would be called a variant of high concern.
Vanchiere said the data still stands — approximately 95% of those vaccinated are immune to COVID-19 and will not catch it. The 5% of breakthrough infections are typically far less severe and do not require hospitalization.
But while large portions of the population refuse to get vaccinated, variants continue to form and spread.
“We're only halfway through this pandemic. Most people surveyed believe we're 95% of the way through this pandemic, but we're not. And the emergence of variants is a big part of that. It's a big unknown still,” said Vanchiere. “But the more we allow the virus to replicate, by not being vaccinated, the more likely that we have variants of concern, and then variants of high concern, that could be more problematic. So, we still have a long way to go in this pandemic.”
Those who have had COVID but have not been vaccinated are not immune from catching it again. Immunity wanes around four months after recovery. So those people still need to be vaccinated to prevent catching and spreading COVID-19.