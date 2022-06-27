SHREVEPORT, LA. — Two and a half years have passed since COVID-19 made its appearance in the U.S., and a lot has changed. Americans now have access to both vaccines and treatments for the virus.
One such treatment is a pill that, if taken within the first few days of treatment, is 89% effective in limiting the severity of the illness.
So, now many people are asking -- are vaccines still necessary? Social media is rampant with people pointing out local, state and federal officials who have contracted COVID-19, and claiming that vaccines are a political conspiracy.
Dr. John Vanchiere, director of clinical research and the COVID-19 Strike Team for LSU Health Shreveport, says the vaccine continues to fulfill its purpose in preventing people from getting severely ill or dying from the coronavirus.
“The vaccine is still the best prevention of severe disease, there's no doubt about that. Its ability to prevent transmission from person to person has waned as the viruses mutate. Not a big surprise. And it will continue. We'll continue to see variants emerge,” said Vanchiere, who is also the lead investigator for the LSUHS Pfizer vaccine study. “But the vaccines are still highly effective at preventing severe disease and death. And that's what they were designed to do. And that's what they're still doing.”
Even after two years, Vanchiere says researchers still cannot predict who will get seriously ill from the coronavirus. And while there are medications and treatments, not everyone responds well to them. So, the vaccine is still the best way to prevent a tragic outcome.
“It's still the case that we don't have predictive ability about who's going to really get very sick and who won't. Age is clearly a factor, comorbid conditions are also a factor,” Vanchiere said.
“For some people, the treatment’s not going to be effective, for whatever reason. I mean, you do have to take it in a timely basis, and all those kinds of things. And if you're on vacation somewhere and get sick with COVID, you may not have the ability to get it within the 36-48 hours or so that it's really going to be effective," he said.
Vanchiere says COVID-19 cases are slowly increasing, but fewer people are being tested when they have symptoms, or they are testing at home and not reporting results. So, the numbers are likely skewed low.
Caddo, Bossier and Webster parishes are currently among those with a high rate of community spread, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.