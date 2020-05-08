A good head coach has their team ready to tackle any scenario. It's a skill that was put to the test over in Parkway just months after Coy Brotherton was named the new leader of the Panthers.
"We left for spring break and then the shutdown happened when we were on spring break. We had no time to prepare, no time to get ready for this at all."
Finally getting the chance to lead a 5A program, Brotherton didn't have much time to bond with his new team before the COVID-19 outbreak closed all schools in the state, "When the governor did shut us down and we couldn't go back to school I was trying to find a phone number or an email address for some of the kids. I still haven't been able to get a hold of all of them. That's been the toughest problem for me, not being able to communicate all of them. I was there about two and a half months. We had a little bit of momentum going as far as offseason, condition, and culture goes. Then we get shutdown and miss out on all of that."
Already having to introduce new offensive and defensive coordinators via Zoom, Brotherton needs time to install new schemes on both sides of the ball. With many coaches across the state eyeing June 1st as a possible date to return to practice, Brotherton is fully aware of the health concerns of starting too early. He also believes starting too late comes with it's own set of risks, "There's a time if you start up too late it could be dangerous, especially in August with our heat in Louisiana. That's something we've got to be mindful of. If we do not get to start in June and it's late July before we get out kids back, we're going to have to get acclimated to the heat before we are able to do anything especially with the pads. The earlier we can start back, the better. We are kind of all ansie, kind of all ready to start on June 1st. That gives us enough time to do our offseason and kind of catch up on some time that we missed."
For now, Brotherton, like many of our local coaches, is making the most out of his extended spring break, "Knowing what's ahead and knowing football season is always a stressful time and time away, it is kind of nice to be here with the family. Something that in 15 years I haven't had the luxury to be at home as much as I am now."