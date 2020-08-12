As Waskom prepares for the upcoming season, the Wildcats know firsthand the dangers of COVID-19.
Wildcat head coach Whitney Keeling says he tested positive for the virus in July after initially being diagnosed with a sinus infection. Keeling described his symptoms as severe, stating he was struggling to breathe for close to three weeks before going to the hospital, "I ran a fever for probably about 13 days, had no appetite, lost 21 pounds. My wife probably saved my life. I had to go to the hospital, my oxygen level dropped below 90 and that's what they recommended."
As his symptoms lessened, Keeling still struggled to return to normal life. Once he was cleared to return to the practice field, the two time state champion says he could only make it through half of a practice before needing rest. In all, Keeling says it took nearly a month to fully recover.
Since his positive test, Keeling says the Wildcats have a new appreciation for the virus and are taking the necessary steps to ensure a safe, healthy football season. Despite his struggles with COVID-19, Keeling supports the UIL's decision to kick off the season on time in classes 1-4A, "I really believe that the youth, the kids that have gotten it have very minimal side effects with it. I just think it's so viable for these kids to have athletics. I just think that Friday night football is supposed to be played and the fall and I think that we're going to be ready for it."
Waskom kicks off the season on August 28 against Garrison.