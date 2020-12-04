SHREVEPORT, La -- “Social distancing” has become a part of our everyday vernacular. Medical experts say keeping our distance from others will help curb the spread of COVID-19.
So why is 6 feet the magic distance? Dr. Joseph Bocchini, pediatric infectious disease specialist at Willis-Knighton Health System, said it has to do with droplets produced when people speak, sing, yell, cough or sneeze.
“It's really the larger droplets that are associated with transmission of infection, which means that if you’re within 6 feet, and especially within 3 feet of somebody who is infected, who's not wearing a mask, and you're in that environment for 15 minutes or more, you are clearly at significant risk of acquiring the virus,” Bocchini explained.
While smaller particles stay in the air for longer periods of time, it is not known how infectious those particles are. The larger droplets, however, are known to cause viral spread, and not just in the air.
“A few might make it to 6 feet, but they're going to fall pretty rapidly because they're bigger, and they're heavier. So they're not going to stay in the air for any significant period of time,” said Bocchini. “However, if they have a lot of virus in them, they will fall on surfaces. And it's very possible that the virus will remain viable, and infectious on those surfaces for some period of time, maybe as long as a couple of hours.”
Bocchini says that is why, in addition to wearing a mask, which prevents larger droplets from becoming airborne, frequent hand washing and not touching your face after touching other surfaces is highly recommended to avoid becoming infected.