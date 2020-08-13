SHREVEPORT, La -- Willis-Knighton Health System is looking for participants for a clinical trial of a new drug to treat COVID-19.
Willis-Knighton is one of 100 sites in the United States and the only one in the region involved in the study.
The new drug is made up of monoclonal antibodies. The hope is that the drug will shorten the symptoms of COVID-19 and reduce the need for medical visits and hospitalization. If it proves successful, monoclonal antibodies could become the first recommended outpatient treatment for the virus.
Dr. Joseph Bocchini Jr., an infectious disease specialist for Willis-Knighton, is a principal investigator for the study.
“Monoclonal antibody is created in a lab utilizing the antibodies that are most effective in killing the coronavirus,” said Bocchini. “They’ve taken serum from people who have been infected, found what they felt was the strongest antibody against the virus, and then created in a lab a monoclonal antibody so that they could make large amounts of it and then give it to individuals who have a current infection to see if that antibody would modify, reduce the severity, and prevent people from ending up in the hospital."
Participants must be 18 or older and must have tested positive for COVID-19 and have symptoms. There is no charge to participate in the study. It will last for 30 days.
For more information about the study, visit https://www.wkhs.com/clinical-trials/ and click COVID.