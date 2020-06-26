Shreveport, La. – Willis-Knighton Health System is responding to social media posts about its capacity to treat COVID-19 patients.
Willis-Knigton says it's not at capacity for COVID-19 patients.
Chief Administrative Officer, Brian Crawford said they prepared for the pandemic in advance. “Contrary to some social media information that got out yesterday that we were made aware of, Willis-Knighton is not near capacity for OVID-19 patients.”
Willis Knighton also issued a statement regarding the completion of modifications at all campuses to isolate and protect patient, employees, and visitors.
