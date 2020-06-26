Shreveport, La. – Willis-Knighton Health System issued a response Friday to social media posts about its capacity to treat COVID-19 patients.
Willis-Knighton officials said the hospital is not at capacity.
Chief Administrative Officer Brian Crawford said they prepared for the pandemic in advance.
“Contrary to some social media information that got out yesterday that we were made aware of, Willis-Knighton is not near capacity for COVID-19 patients," he said.
Willis-Knighton also issued a statement regarding the completion of modifications at all campuses to isolate and protect patient, employees and visitors.