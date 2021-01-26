SHREVEPORT, La. - To ensure more people can get vaccinated in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, Willis-Knighton is now partnering with LSU Health Shreveport along with Christus Health Shreveport-Bossier. Tuesday, they announced the news at the State Fairgrounds where they are giving vaccines.
“Now you've got the three biggest health systems in Shreveport and Bossier that have all collaborated together to make this a really easy effort,” said Willis-Knighton CAO Brian Crawford. “Willis-Knighton is contributing almost 2,000 doses of COVID vaccine to this effort.”
Willis-Knighton will provide staff for vaccination efforts Wednesday and Thursday at the State Fairgrounds. They said they plan to continue to help as supplies become available.
If you are interested in getting the vaccine, you should pre-register at LSU Health Shreveport's website by clicking here. Right now, these vaccines are only for people 70 and older. The vaccines will be given at drive-thru locations in the parking lot.