Speaking in an online Tiger Athletic Foundation Coaches Caravan, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said the school is gearing up for the return of their student athletes on campus on June 1.
Two months ago, the SEC put a stop to all athletic activities. An order that is set to last through May 31.
Woodward said LSU has developed a plan for the athletes' return that includes testing, temperature readings, and regular cleaning of the weight room. He added the school is also prepared to modify this plan if protocols set by the SEC, NCAA, or state of Louisiana don't allow it.
The Tiger coaching staff returned to the football facility last Monday.
As for the season, Woodward expects the Tigers to play it's full regular season schedule that is set to kick off on Labor Day weekend.