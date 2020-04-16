SHREVEPORT, La. - The YWCA of Northwest Louisiana has donated 100 ear guards to help meet the need of a local healthcare system. The ear guards were printed on the 3D printer used in its LEAD (Leadership, Empowerment, and Development) Program GYRLS in S.T.E.A.M. workshop for middle and high school girls.
Medical scribes in Shreveport and rural health clinics in Caddo and surrounding parishes received the ear guards to help prevent the security straps of surgical masks from rubbing the back of their ears.
“Being able to use our equipment to support healthcare workers in our community is a small way to help those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic” said Executive Director, Dr. Belinda Roberson. “It is also a way to demonstrate how 3D printing can be used to solve real-world problems.”