Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN WEBSTER... NORTHWESTERN JACKSON...CENTRAL DE SOTO...RED RIVER...SOUTH CENTRAL UNION...NORTH CENTRAL NATCHITOCHES...WEST CENTRAL OUACHITA...SOUTH CENTRAL CLAIBORNE...BIENVILLE...SOUTHEASTERN BOSSIER...LINCOLN AND NORTHWESTERN WINN PARISHES UNTIL 1245 AM CDT... AT 1143 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 8 MILES NORTHWEST OF GIBSLAND TO 6 MILES WEST OF RINGGOLD TO 8 MILES NORTHWEST OF MANSFIELD. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 40 MPH. PEA SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... RUSTON, MANSFIELD, GRAMBLING, JONESBORO, ARCADIA, COUSHATTA, RINGGOLD, GIBSLAND, DUBBERLY, HEFLIN, CHOUDRANT, SIMSBORO, MARTIN, HODGE, GOLDONNA, NORTH HODGE, VIENNA, SOUTH MANSFIELD, HALL SUMMIT AND EAST HODGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. &&