Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING BAYOUS IN LOUISIANA... BODCAU BAYOU AT BAYOU BODCAU LAKE AFFECTING WEBSTER AND BOSSIER PARISHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. CAUTION IS URGED WHEN WALKING NEAR RIVERBANKS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. A FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS IMMEDIATELY. FOR MORE HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE ADDRESS INTO YOUR FAVORITE WEB BROWSER URL BAR: WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=SHV ...THE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BODCAU BAYOU AT BAYOU BODCAU LAKE. * UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING. * AT 7:00 PM CDT TUESDAY THE POOL STAGE WAS 172.3 FEET. * FLOOD POOL STAGE IS 172 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * RECENT ACTIVITY...THE MAXIMUM BAYOU POOL STAGE IN THE 24 HOURS ENDING AT 7:00 PM CDT TUESDAY WAS 172.8 FEET. * FORECAST...THE BAYOU IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW FLOOD POOL STAGE EARLY THURSDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE FALLING TO 171 FEET SUNDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 172 FEET, EXPECT BANKFULL CONDITIONS ON RED CHUTE BAYOU. &&