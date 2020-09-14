If a recent mammogram showed you have dense breast tissue, you may wonder what this means for your breast cancer risk. Doctors know dense breast tissue makes breast cancer screening more difficult and it increases the risk of breast cancer.
Review your breast cancer risk factors with your doctor and consider your options for additional breast cancer screening tests. Together you can decide whether additional screening tests are right for you.
Breast tissue is composed of milk glands, milk ducts and supportive tissue (dense breast tissue), and fatty tissue (nondense breast tissue). When viewed on a mammogram, women with dense breasts have more dense tissue than fatty tissue.
How do doctors determine if you have dense breast tissue?
The radiologist who analyzes your mammogram determines the ratio of nondense tissue to dense tissue and assigns a level of breast density.
- A: Almost entirely fatty indicates that the breasts are almost entirely composed of fat. About 1 in 10 women has this result.
- B: Scattered areas of fibroglandular density indicates there are some scattered areas of density, but the majority of the breast tissue is nondense. About 4 in 10 women have this result.
- C: Heterogeneously dense indicates that there are some areas of nondense tissue, but that the majority of the breast tissue is dense. About 4 in 10 women have this result.
- D: Extremely dense indicates that nearly all of the breast tissue is dense. About 1 in 10 women has this result.
In general, women with breasts that are classified as heterogeneously dense or extremely dense are considered to have dense breasts. About half of women undergoing mammograms have dense breasts.
What causes dense breast tissue?
You may be more likely to have dense breasts if you:
- Are younger. Your breast tissue tends to become less dense as you age, though some women may have dense breast tissue at any age.
- Have a lower body mass index. Women with less body fat are more likely to have more dense breast tissue compared with women who are obese.
- Take hormone therapy for menopause. Women who take combination hormone therapy to relieve signs and symptoms of menopause are more likely to have dense breasts.
- Increases the chance that breast cancer may go undetected by a mammogram, since dense breast tissue can mask a potential cancer
- Increases your risk of breast cancer, though doctors aren't certain why
Women with dense breasts, but no other risk factors for breast cancer, are considered to have a higher risk of breast cancer than average. They may benefit from annual breast cancer screening.
Despite concerns about detecting cancer in dense breasts, mammograms are still effective screening tools. The most common type of mammogram — digital mammogram — saves images of your breasts as digital files instead of film and allows for more detailed analysis. This is more effective at finding cancer in dense breast tissue than older film mammogram technology.
Are other tests more effective?
You and your doctor may consider additional or supplemental testing based on your other risk factors and your personal preferences.
- 3-D mammogram (breast tomosynthesis). Tomosynthesis uses X-rays to collect multiple images of the breast from several angles. The images are synthesized by a computer to form a 3-D image of the breast. Many mammogram centers are transitioning to incorporate 3-D mammograms as part of the standard mammogram technology.
- Breast MRI. MRI uses magnets to create images of the breast. MRI doesn't use radiation. Breast MRI is recommended for women with a very high risk of breast cancer, such as those with genetic mutations that increase the risk of cancer.
- Breast ultrasound. Ultrasound uses sound waves to analyze tissue. A diagnostic ultrasound is commonly used to investigate areas of concern discovered on a mammogram.
- Molecular breast imaging (MBI). MBI, also known as breast-specific gamma imaging, uses a special camera (gamma camera) that records the activity of a radioactive tracer. The tracer is injected into a vein in your arm. Normal tissue and cancerous tissue react differently to the tracer, which can be seen in the images produced by the gamma camera. MBI is performed every other year in addition to an annual mammogram.
Every test has pros and cons. While each test is proved to find more breast cancers than a mammogram, none of these newer imaging tests is proved to reduce the risk of dying of breast cancer, as has been done with the standard film mammogram.
