SHREVEPORT, La. — The opioid epidemic has become a national crisis, and the pandemic has only intensified the problem. Louisiana alone had a 116% increase in overdoses from 2020-2021.
Opioids are prescribed for pain. They are powerful drugs that can be very effective when used properly in the short term. But if taken for too long, the brain and body become dependent on the feeling received from the drug.
Dr. Jaya McSharma says opioids not only provide pain relief, but also give a sense of euphoria.
“What happens is, after a time, your own body doesn't produce its own dopamine or its own endogenous hormones, like the endorphins you get after a bike ride or doing some exercise,” McSharma said. “You know, we do have the mechanics in our body to provide pain relief naturally. But when your body becomes dependent on a medication that you're taking every day, it stops producing its own. And then all of a sudden, you're physically dependent on a pill to feel the same way as you felt yesterday.”
As the body becomes increasingly addicted to the drug, periods of time between doses cause withdrawal symptoms. Those can include shakiness and sweating. Severe withdrawal can be deadly.
“In the most severe cases, you can have withdrawal so severe that you have a seizure that actually puts you into a coma or death or affects your brain,” said McSharma. “But some of the symptoms of withdrawal that are milder that people might not realize is that you actually do lose the ability to make good decisions. Because your brain is so focused on reclaiming the feeling that it had yesterday, that it affects your frontal lobe. And your frontal lobe in your brain is your judgment center.”
McSharma says if a person has developed a dependence on opioids, quitting cold turkey is not the solution. Instead, enlist the help of a medical professional. Treatment involves slowly tapering off the drugs, and often finding a non-opioid replacement to manage the pain.