The Diocese of Shreveport is instituting changes to the Mass liturgy in response to concerns about the coronavirus.
In a memo from Bishop Francis I. Malone he says the increasing growth and spread of the coronavirus has become a worldwide threat. He goes on to say the Diocese of Shreveport is making changes along with many other bishops throughout the country.
He says those who feel ill should not attend Mass; He strongly encourages the temporary discontinuation of the Precious Blood at Mass; Members of the faithful should be encouraged (not required) to receive Communion in the hand rather than on the tongue; Eucharistic Ministers should be reminded to wash (sanitize) their hands prior to and after the distribution of the Eucharist; Where there is a custom of holding hands during the Lord’s Prayer, this should be discouraged; As an alternate to shaking hands at the sign of peace, a bow might be suggested.
Lastly, he suggests an inclusion of prayers for a cure should be included in the universal prayers that are offered at Mass.