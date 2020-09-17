SHREVEPORT, La. -- September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.
According to Dr. Jonathan Henderson, CEO of Regional Urology in Shreveport, prostate cancer is the most common form of cancer in men and is the second leading cause of cancer death in men. But it is also highly preventable and about 99.8% curable if it is caught in time.
There are two main groups at higher risk for getting prostate cancer. Men who have a family history of prostate cancer are more at risk of getting it. And African American men are also at higher risk.
“African Americans are the most likely to get prostate cancer in the whole world,” said Henderson. “And they're more likely to get an aggressive prostate cancer than anybody else. And they're more likely to die of prostate cancer than anybody else.”
Henderson said it is recommended that these two high-risk groups – those with family history of prostate cancer and African American men – begin screening at age 40. For all other men, screening should begin at age 50.