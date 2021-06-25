SHREVEPORT, La -- Research shows that many men avoid doctors, even when they are sick. But having regular checkups can catch a disease before it becomes serious or even fatal.
Dr. Rick Michael, an internal medicine specialist with Christus Health Shreveport Bossier, said there are several illnesses that show no symptoms.
“Many people walk around with worsening diabetes for several years before it's picked up,” he said. “Chronic kidney disease — I've had patients who have chronic pain and they're taking an anti-inflammatory medicine and don’t realize it's doing harm to their kidneys. Heart disease— I'm a big fan of a test called a coronary calcium scan, which is a very simple CT scan. Approximately 50% of men, the first time they know they have heart disease they are clutching their chest having a heart attack. And that's a bad time to find out you have heart disease.”
Prostate cancer is another disease that is usually asymptomatic in the beginning and requires screening to detect.
Michael says there are several symptoms men should be aware of that could signal a health problem.
“Anything that's an alteration from your norm. If your energy levels decrease from what you're used to. In your exercise tolerance, if you can normally walk a couple of blocks and not be particularly symptomatic, and then all of a sudden, you can't walk a block without having to sit down and rest. You know, any new aches or pains, whether it's a headache, or chest pain, or shortness of breath,” he said.
Michael added that symptoms are not always physical.
“A change in mood— a lot of men are stoic, we don't like to complain. But depression becomes a big issue with aging and certainly health challenges that we face as men," Michael said.
Changes in sleep patterns and irritability can signal depression. So, if any of these symptoms sound familiar, Michael said to make an appointment with your doctor.