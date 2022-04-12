SHREVEPORT, La. — April is National Donate Life Month and it's a time devoted to bringing awareness to the need for organ and tissue donation.
Every person who commits to being an organ donor can save eight lives and enhance 75 more. Every 9 minutes another name is added to the national organ transplant waiting list.
Kidney transplants are the most common transplant that is performed, said Dr. Gazi Zibari, director of transplantation services and the Advanced Surgery Center at Willis-Knighton’s John C. McDonald Regional Transplant Center.
“Over 600,000 patients have end stage renal disease. So there are a large number of patients who need organ transplantation, kidney transplants. By far the most of all are on the kidney waitlist," Zibari said.
In fact, more than 106,000 people are on the waiting list for an organ; their lives dependent on a willing donor. Dr. Zibari puts it into perspective.
“I always tell people to use Tiger Stadium as an example. There are more people nationwide waiting for an organ transplant than Tiger Stadium actually could hold. An overwhelming majority of those are patients who need a kidney transplant," he said.
------
Health officials say if you're not an organ donor then consider becoming one. You can register at the DMV when you renew your driver’s license, or online at https://unos.org/register-to-be-an-organ-donor/ and click the Register Now button.