SHREVEPORT, La. -- September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.
According to Dr. Jonathan Henderson, CEO of Regional Urology in Shreveport, prostate cancer is the most common form of cancer in men and is the second highest cause of cancer death in men. So, it is a prevalent disease.
Henderson also said it is highly preventable and about 99.8% curable.
So what exactly is prostate cancer?
“Prostate cancer is cancer that occurs in the prostate, which is a walnut sized gland that is between the bladder and the urethra, or the tube urine comes out of in a man. Only men have a prostate,” said Henderson. “And it's a glandular cancer a lot like breast cancer in a woman, it behaves very similarly. And like breast cancer in a woman, you can find it with early detection by screening.”
Doctors look for two things at annual screenings.
“A PSA, which a blood test, it stands for prostate specific antigen, and it's a blood test. It only tests for prostate cancer risk. It does not say you have prostate cancer. It does not say you don't have prostate cancer. It just says there may be prostate cancer, so you need to look deeper,” said Henderson. “An either elevated PSA or a lump on the exam will spur the next round of testing to see if there is cancer there.”
Henderson says screenings are essential. If you wait until you have symptoms, it will be too late.
“It is important to find it early because if a man has any symptoms at all, it's advanced,” he said. “So, you can't sit back and say, ‘What will I feel? What are the signs of letting me know to go to the doctor?’ because if you have those, it's out of the bag. So you have to go when you have zero symptoms.”
Typically, prostate screenings should begin when a man is 50 years old.