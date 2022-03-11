SHREVEPORT, La. -- Say the words “kidney stone” to anyone who has had one, and they’ll visually cringe.
Kidney stones can be extremely painful. And half of those who have suffered through one, will have another one in the future.
The kidneys are responsible for maintaining balance in the body and removing excess toxins and fluids. When the kidneys are unable to get rid of extra calcium, oxalate or phosphorus from the diet, stones can form in the kidney or urinary tract. They continue to grow, and sometimes block the flow of urine, causing excruciating pain.
Dr. Bharat Sachdeva, professor and interim division chief of nephrology and Fellowship Program director at LSU Health Shreveport, says people living in the South are at higher risk of developing kidney stones.
“That's primarily because of our weather conditions and dietary habits that are different in South,” he said. “Salt intake is much higher, and the (lack of) water intake and the chance of getting dehydrated is much higher in the South, and that increases the risk of stones.”
Sachdeva says what a person eats and drinks plays a large role. And one southern favorite is high on the list. Tea contains oxalate. In large amounts, oxalate can bind with calcium to form stones.
“So, when calcium and oxalate are put together in high concentrations, the risk of kidney stones can be really high in that individual,” said Sachdeva. “In some patients who have what we call gout, or uric acid elevations, they may have very high risk of stones as well, and dietary changes like high red meat intake or high protein intake can increase the risk of uric acid stones.”
Depending on how big the kidney stone is, sometimes it will pass on its own. But when it is too big to move through the urinary tract, doctors will often have to surgically remove it. There is also a laser treatment that can break stones into smaller pieces so they can pass.
Once a stone is removed, it is important to find out what element it is made of, so dietary changes can be made to prevent another one from forming.