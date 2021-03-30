SHREVEPORT, La -- It's Doctor's Day -- the day to show appreciation to physicians who help save lives around the world.
It was first observed in 1933, marking the first anniversary of a doctor using ether anesthesia. A year into the pandemic, it is especially poignant to celebrate doctors and recent medical advances.
The Northwest Louisiana community is fortunate to be home to a medical training facility. LSU Health Shreveport has more than 365 doctors and 516 residents who work on the campus. The school is expanding and so will class sizes.
Dr. G.E. Ghali, chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport, said between 50% to 60% of doctors who train at LSU stay in the community. Not only does that give the area a wealth of doctors, it also gives an economic boost.
“The typical yearly operating budget for our Health Science Center for the medical schools in the three schools is around $350 million a year. But the economic impact that we have on a yearly basis to North Louisiana is around $3 billion,” said Ghali. “We have over 4,500 alumni from the School of Medicine. In those alumni that practice in North Louisiana, on average, every doc that practices has about a $2 million a year economic impact on the local economy.”
Having these LSU Health educated doctors in the community is so valuable, that the state legislature is considering giving them extra incentive to stay, Ghali said.
“One of the things the legislature is looking at is creating loan programs that will defer loan payments, and actually cover loans that doctors may have if they choose to practice in some of the rural parishes that we have in Louisiana. So these are some of the things that various astute legislators are looking at as we move forward into this legislative session, which is right around the corner," he said.
Ghali said it is unusual to have a medical school and Level 1 trauma center in a community the size of Shreveport-Bossier. They are usually found in cities of more than a million people.