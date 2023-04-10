SHREVEPORT, La. - An emotional event took place at Willis Knighton Monday morning with a flag raising. The Louisiana Procurement Agency joined the hospital for donate life month.
The families of organ donors were there and pointed to the names of their loved ones on a wall inside the hospital. Lashieka Butler's son is listed for giving the gift of life. He was born premature and died at one-year-old in December. Lashieka donated little Bryan's organs. Just one donor can potentially save up to eight lives.
"My baby help saving so many kids," said Lashieka Butler. "He was already a preemie baby going through so much."
Lashieka wanted KTBS 3 News to check on Bryan's cause of death. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said he died from natural causes and had an extensive medical history.