SHREVEPORT, La. — About 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease (PD) each year. More than 10 million people are living with it worldwide.
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative condition that has no cure. The cause still remains largely unknown.
Dr. Jamie Toms, a neurosurgeon with Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, says PD affects how the brain produces a chemical called dopamine.
“There's a location in the brain called the substantia nigra, and it's full of little cells that make dopamine. Patients with Parkinson's aren't making as much dopamine as they should,” said Toms. “And dopamine is the movement signal in the brain. So really, when it's not being made how it's supposed to, it makes it very hard for people to initiate movement— and really programmed movements that you do over and over like walking.”
Initial symptoms may include not showing as much facial expression or having difficulty moving.
Dopamine is one of the chemicals in the brain known as a “feel good neurotransmitter.” It helps us feel pleasure as part of the brain’s reward system. So, with Parkinson’s, when the brain stops making dopamine like it should, depression can also set in.
“When you do something you like, you get a release of dopamine and serotonin. And that's also one of the reasons a lot of times Parkinson's disease causes a little bit of depression, because you're not making dopamine like you should,” said Toms. “It's very troubling and, and fortunately, there's some drugs to treat it. Most of them involve the dopamine cycle, but it is a is a very debilitating disease, especially later on.”
April is Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month, and in the coming days KTBS will further explore Parkinson’s Disease, its stages, and treatment options in Healthwatch 3.