Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo will lead the NIAID

(CNN) — Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo will be the next director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the National Institutes of Health announced in a news release on Wednesday.
Marrazzo is expected to begin her role in the fall, NIH said. She will take over from Lawrence A. Tabak, who has served as acting director of NIAID since Dr. Anthony Fauci stepped down from the post in December.
Marrazzo is currently the director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and was a frequent guest on CNN during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Dr. Marrazzo brings a wealth of leadership experience from leading international clinical trials and translational research, managing a complex organizational budget that includes research funding and mentoring trainees in all stages of professional development,” said Dr. Lawrence Tabak, who is acting di. “I look forward to welcoming Dr. Marrazzo to the NIH lea
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.