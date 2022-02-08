SHREVEPORT, La. — Dr. Phillip Rozeman, a founding physician of Willis-Knighton Cardiology, is this year’s recipient of the Northwest Louisiana Medical Society’s Distinguished Service Award.
Over the last 25 years, Rozeman has received community service awards from the United Way, the March of Dimes, and many others. He has received multiple business leader awards, and was given the “Spirit of Martin Luther King Award” from the City of Shreveport. He has served on numerous boards and spent countless hours making the community a better place.
Even though Rozeman is a cardiologist, he spends almost as much time out in the community as he does in his practice. He is passionate about helping others, especially with regards to education.
“The importance that we be able to give a good education, good opportunity to education for all the children. It doesn't matter whether or not you're raised in a nice part of town or one that's not so nice,” he said. “Everyone should be able to have the opportunity to step up. That's the American way.”
Rozeman says it is important for everyone to get involved, not just for the community itself, but for themselves.
“Life is not worth much, if it's not doing something good for someone else,” Rozeman said. “What’s the point?”
He says putting passions into action makes a big difference.
“It's individual people doing individual things with their individual passion. That's what makes things work," Rozeman said.
And he says giving to others, is giving to oneself.
“I get a big kick out of being able to help other people,” he said. “I get joy, really in my life.”
Rozeman and his wife of 44 years have three grown children, two live in Texas, one in Los Angeles.
While he spends a lot of free time serving the community, he says it has never taken the place of being there for his family.
“I made every effort to be there for them in their things, when they were growing up. And looking back that's something that I cherished,” he said.
Looking into the future, Rozeman says he wants to be remembered as someone who worked hard and served his community. He wants to be remembered as a Christian and someone under God’s grace.
“I have the three G's that I think about all the time and those three G's are generosity, grace, and gratitude,” he said. “And if I put all three of those into action, I want to be remembered for that. To me, that would be the greatest compliment — that I was generous, I was gracious, and I was grateful.”
-----
In addition to being a founder and president of Willis Knighton Cardiology and Minden Heart and Vascular Center, Rozeman is a past chief of staff of Willis Knighton and Minden Medical Center and previous president of the Shreveport Medical Society.